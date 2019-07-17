Pipe installation to close a portion of Maplewood Drive

They’re installing new underground pipe just outside Manassas on Thursday.

VDOT tells us:

Maplewood Drive between Leland Road and Rugby Road will be closed to through traffic Thursday, July 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents within the closure area and emergency vehicles will have access to the closed portion of Maplewood Drive; however, they will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Leland Road, Pine Street and Rugby Road back to Maplewood Drive.