OmniRide now has an app you can use to track your bus

WOODBRIDGE — OmniRide is now in your pocket.

Prince William Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson on Tuesday announced the transit agency has a new phone app that will allow bus riders to track the location of their buses, and know when the bus is going to arrive.

“Now all you have to do is look in your App Store,” said Anderson, who is also the Chair of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (OmniRide).

The transit agency tells us more in a press release: