Marine Corps museum reduces ticket price for ‘We the Marines’ film

QUANTICO — A
IMAX movie theatre was included as part of the first phase of a $100 million expansion of the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
The movie they show — “We, The Marines” — is narrated by actor Gene Hackman, of Superman fame. If you haven’t been to the new theatre to see the film, or if you want to see it again, tickets are discounted
half off this weekend.
The Marine museum tells us:
We, The Marines turns two years old on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. In honor of the film’s 2nd Anniversary at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is slashing ticket prices to just $2 for all visitors, July 22 – 26.
Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor and Marine Gene Hackman, We, The Marines immerses audiences in the unparalleled experience of joining and serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. The film follows the journey of Marines from boot camp to training, deployment and finally homecoming. The stunning giant-screen film was produced specifically for the Museum’s state-of-the-art Medal of Honor Theater which officially opened in July 2017.
For tickets and showings.
When:
July 22-26 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The film will be shown every hour on the hour.
Where:
National Museum of the Marine Corps Medal of Honor Theater
18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Triangle, VA 22172