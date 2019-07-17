Marine Corps museum reduces ticket price for ‘We the Marines’ film

QUANTICO — A IMAX movie theatre was included as part of the first phase of a $100 million expansion of the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

The movie they show — “We, The Marines” — is narrated by actor Gene Hackman, of Superman fame. If you haven’t been to the new theatre to see the film, or if you want to see it again, tickets are discounted half off this weekend .

The Marine museum tells us: