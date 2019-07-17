Fourth-grade teacher from Manassas selected for summer teaching institute

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ford’s Theatre announced that Amanda Cline was selected to attend the Catherine B. Reynolds Foundation Civil War Washington summer teacher institute.

Cline is a fourth-grade Virginia Studies and Language Arts teacher at Richard C. Haydon Elementary School in Manassas.

The program was scheduled to run from June 23 to 28.

Civil War Washington is presented by Ford’s Theatre in collaboration with the National Park Service, President Lincoln’s Cottage and Tudor Place Historic House and Garden.

Civil War Washington is free of charge for D.C.-area teachers.

This professional development program teaches educators skills to help them include historic site field trips in their curricula and harness the power of place in the classroom.

Through immersive visits to Civil War era historic sites in Washington, D.C., educators learn first-hand how field trips can be used to activate history and how to use reflection to integrate field trips into classroom learning.

The week-long program was to include visits to Ford’s Theatre, the site of Lincoln’s assassination; President Lincoln’s Cottage, the site where Lincoln developed the Emancipation Proclamation; Tudor Place Historic House and Garden, the home of a Southern sympathizer that highlights divisions within the D.C. community during the war, and a myriad of National Park Service sites including Fort Stevens, the site of the only Civil War battle in Washington, D.C., and Cedar Hill, Frederick Douglass’s historic home.

“We’re excited for Amanda to join us at Ford’s Theatre for Civil War Washington. Not only will she have the opportunity to learn from museum professionals and content experts, but she will also have the opportunity to create lasting connections with a network of fellow educators,” said Associate Director for Museum Education Jake Flack.