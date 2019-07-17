Elizabeth R. Mohanny

On Saturday July 13, 2019, Eilzabeth R. Mohanny loving mother and
grandmother passed away at the age of 84 in Woodbridge Va. Beth was
born on June 30, 1935 in Washington D.C. She received a Bachelors
Degree in Speech Therapy from George Washington University in DC. She
went on to earn a degree in Cytotechnology, a field she worked in for
over thirty years. Beth had a passion for art, music and travel and
loved all things wild and beautiful. Her kind heart and compassionate
spirit was something she shared with everyone who was blessed to know
her.
Beth was preceded in death by her loving parents Ernest and Esther Park.
She is survived by two daughters; Jo Devin and husband Paul of
Lakeridge, Va and Jan McCarty and husband Bryan of Front Royal, Va. Six
loving grandchildren Raeann and Nathan McCarty. Sarah, Marisa, Nora and
Neil Devin.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday July 21st. from 4:00 – 7:00 and
Millers Funeral Home 3200 Golansky Blvd. Woodbridge, Va Funeral Mass
will be at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary’s
Way, Woodbridge, Va
Please Join the family in a luncheon at the church following the Mass.
Graveside service to follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery 6600 South Kings
Hwy, Alexandria, Va.