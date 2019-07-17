Elizabeth R. Mohanny

On Saturday July 13, 2019, Eilzabeth R. Mohanny loving mother and

grandmother passed away at the age of 84 in Woodbridge Va. Beth was

born on June 30, 1935 in Washington D.C. She received a Bachelors

Degree in Speech Therapy from George Washington University in DC. She

went on to earn a degree in Cytotechnology, a field she worked in for

over thirty years. Beth had a passion for art, music and travel and

loved all things wild and beautiful. Her kind heart and compassionate

spirit was something she shared with everyone who was blessed to know

her.

Beth was preceded in death by her loving parents Ernest and Esther Park.

She is survived by two daughters; Jo Devin and husband Paul of

Lakeridge, Va and Jan McCarty and husband Bryan of Front Royal, Va. Six

loving grandchildren Raeann and Nathan McCarty. Sarah, Marisa, Nora and

Neil Devin.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday July 21st. from 4:00 – 7:00 and

Millers Funeral Home 3200 Golansky Blvd. Woodbridge, Va Funeral Mass

will be at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary’s

Way, Woodbridge, Va

Please Join the family in a luncheon at the church following the Mass.

Graveside service to follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery 6600 South Kings

Hwy, Alexandria, Va.