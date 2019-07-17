Update from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

The driver was identified as Jacob Viduszynski, 18, of Stafford. Witnesses reported observing a Hyundai traveling on Richards Ferry Road and failing to yield to a tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Warrenton Road. The tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the vehicle. Warrenton Road was shut down in both directions for an extended period of time. Traffic was rerouted onto Hartwood Road and Richland Road. The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the damages to Richland Road and we have been in contact with VDOT, which is working on repairing the damaged signs and assessing any possible damage to the road.

Original post:

STAFFORD COUNTY — An 18-year-old man has died and a 19-year-old man after a crash on Route 17.

Stafford County emergency crews were called to the intersection of the four-lane highway and Richard’s Ferry Road, near Fredericksburg at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the 18-year-old driver of a was making a left turn from Richard’s Ferry Road onto Route 17 when an oncoming tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The 19-year-old was flown to Fairfax Inova Hosptial he remains in critical condition.

Investigators said the victim failed to yield the right of way to the tractor-trailer. The driver of tractor-trailer does not face charges.

More as we have it.