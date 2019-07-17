Bobbi Lane, age 77 of Manassas, VA died on July 16, 2019 at Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center.

She was born on October 28, 1941 in Alexandria, VA to the late Hugh Peyton and Hazel Metzger Peyton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Boyd Lane, Jr.

She is survived by one son John P. Lane; one daughter Lisa D. Smith and husband Dan of Manassas; five grandchildren, Chelsa, Danny, Jac, Abbigail and Amanda; wo great grandchildren Colton and Hannah Garcia; two brothers Thomas and Bill Peyton and one sister Patricia Northcutt.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Stonewall Memory Gardens followed by a Memorial Celebration of her life at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 112225 Barbee Road, Bristow, VA

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Care Net Pregnancy Resource Centers, 8741 Plantation Lane, Manassas, VA 20110 in memory of Bobbi Lane.