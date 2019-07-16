The heat is on starting Wednesday, lasting through weekend

Starting today and lasting through the weekend, we’re in for some of the hottest weather we’ve seen in these parts in years.

A heat advisory goes into effect on Wednesday as the mercury is expected to climb into the middle 90s, pushing up heat index values around the region above the century mark.

On Thursday, it’s much of the same story.

But on Friday, expect actual high temperatures to hover near the 100-degree mark, with heat index values soaring higher.

On Saturday, we top it, with a high forecast high temperature of 101 degrees. Sunday is not much cooler with a high of 99.

It’ll be a relatively cooler 92 degrees on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know today from the National Weather Service: