Robert William Hughes, age 93, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away July 15, 2019. Husband of Ann Marie Hughes. Father of Marianne, the late Daniel, Eileen (James) Erwin, Patrick (Karen), and Lois (Dean) Hunstad. Grandfather of four, great-grandfather to two.

Robert was born in Altoona, PA on December 10, 1925 to Helen and Edward Hughes. He grew up in Altoona with his ten brothers and sisters. On his seventeenth birthday, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Saipan, Tinian, Okinawa and Nagasaki during World War II. Robert was proud of his service in the Marines.

Robert and Ann Marie married on July 29, 1947, settled in Altoona and started their family. In 1960, they moved with their young family to Woodbridge, VA. Robert worked as a bookbinder at the Government Printing Office in Washington, DC. He retired in 1982.

Robert enjoyed working on cars and supplemented his income by repairing Volkswagens during his working years. He spent many hours in the garage he built behind the family home. After he retired, Robert enjoyed volunteering with the Prince William Area Agency on Aging and lobbying local elected officials for increased support. Robert was a long-time member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 13752 Mary’s Way, Woodbridge, VA 22191 on Friday, July 19th at 10:30am.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Ingleside Foundation, Westminster at Lake Ridge Resident Supporting Fund, https://www.givetowif.org/