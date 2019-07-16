Doris Mae Hallett

Doris Mae Williams Hallett, 84, a long-time resident of Manassas, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Stone Springs Medical Center in Dulles, VA. She was born on December 5, 1934 in Washington, DC to the late Alfred Williams and Florence Virginia Hardester. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Frederick Hallett and their son Mark Christopher Hallett. Survivors include her loving children, Stephen Hallett, Sr. (Lynne) and Diane Morrissey (John); grandchildren, Stephen Hallett, II, Jessica Terry (Chandler), Jacqueline Morrissey, and Sean Hallett; great grandchildren, Cameron Terry, Harper Terry, and Cooper Terry; and her sister, June Mancoe of Buffalo, NY; as well as various nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Pierce Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9-10:00AM with funeral services at 10:00. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, VA.