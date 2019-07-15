Volunteers needed for public health emergency simulation

You can volunteer to participate as an actor in Capital Fortitude, a full-scale mock-emergency exercise.

Everyone is welcome to come out and see a public health emergency response in action and help the community. There is also a giveaway for anyone interested in participating.

The exercise will evaluate the National Capital Region’s ability to dispense medication quickly in response to an anthrax attack.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District is calling for volunteers on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to noon to walk through a simulated medication dispensing site at Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road in Stafford.

The exercise will be held in the school gymnasium.

Although no actual medications will be handed out, public health staff and volunteers will go through the same procedures and protocols that they would use to dispense medications in a real disaster.

As a reward for participation, volunteers will receive a summer kit for safe and healthy fun in the sun.

People of all ages, including parents with young children, people with disabilities, college students and faculty, scouts, community groups, seniors, members of faith-based communities, corporate employees and the public are encouraged to register in advance.

No special training or experience is needed.

Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.

Please allow about an hour and a half to participate in the exercise.

This is only an exercise; no actual disease-causing agents will be involved in any phase of this exercise. No actual medications or medical care will be provided.

More information and registration is available online.

If you have any questions, contact Jasmin Johnson at 703-746-4952 or via email.