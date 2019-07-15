Sheriff’s report: Man helps himself to a few beers

Weis Markets, 2612 Jefferson Davis Highway, 07/14, 4:20 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of an intoxicated person asleep in the store bathroom.

Upon arrival, the deputy found the suspect sitting outside the store on a flower cart drinking a beer. Store management informed the deputy that the suspect had taken several beers without paying for them and drank them inside and outside of the store. At one point, the suspect had also fallen asleep in the bathroom. A search of the suspect’s person yielded several snack items that he had also stolen.

Gary Brown, 43, of Spotsylvania was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for larceny third or subsequent offense, petit larceny, drinking alcohol in public and public intoxication.