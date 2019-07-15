Police find man sleeping inside car dealership

From Manassas police:

Unlawful Entry

On July 14, 2019 at approximately 5:41 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to 8914 Reb Yank Dr (Battlefield Ford) for a report of an unlawful entry.

The security company for the business reported a male subject had entered the business unlawfully. Responding officers located the suspect asleep inside of the business and he was taken into custody.

No damage was reported.

Arrested: BARRAZA PEREZ, Mario, a 24 year-old resident of Manassas

Charges: Unlawful Entry, Intoxicated in Public