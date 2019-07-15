Meet and greet with military thriller author John Gilstrap

FREDERICKSBURG — Central Rappahannock Regional Library presents New York Times bestselling author John Gilstrap at Colonial Beach Branch on Wednesday, July 17.

Gilstrap will speak about his latest book, Total Mayhem, which will be available for purchase.

This event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gilstrap will also be present at the Colonial Beach WWI and WWII Commemoration Day Event.

This event will take place at the corner of Washington Avenue and Colonial Avenue, Colonial Beach (22443) on Saturday, July 20.

Gilstrap will be present from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The latest Jonathan Grave thriller, Total Mayhem, is set near Colonial Beach.

A regular at Thrillerfest and Bouchercon, John Gilstrap is a frequent speaker at the Smithsonian Museum, Virginia Festival of the Book, Book Expo America, and more.

His fast-paced military thrillers have been praised by fellow writers from Jeffrey Deaver to Harlan Coben.

Meet John and enjoy refreshments.

Photo: Publishers Weekly