Man shot outside Orchard Landing Apartments

From Prince William police:

Shooting investigation – On July 13 at 8:00PM, officers responded to the Orchard Landing Apartments located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting.

The investigation revealed that while in the parking lot of the complex, the victim, a 19-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation with another man. During the encounter, the victim was shot before the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A police K-9 and officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.