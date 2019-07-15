Jewel Roberts, age 92 of Gainesville, VA passed away on July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Burton and her sisters Eleanor Feld and Pearl Benghiat.

Jewel is survived by sons Joel (Sheila) of Gainesville, VA and Ira Chad (Patricia) of Shallotte, NC; grandchildren Gregory, Rebecca, Corinne and Joshua and great grandchildren Isaac, Jacob and Brayden.

Jewel grew up in the Bronx and raised her family in Mt. Vernon, NY before moving to Virginia in 1996. She enjoyed reading, keeping up with current event, traveling to Florida every year, going to the beach club, and spending quality time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Graveside interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM.