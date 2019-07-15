History and fun happenings this month in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — There are summer camps, free movies, and lots more happening this month at historic sites throughout Prince William County.

The Civil War Basic Summer Camp at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre is the place for children between the ages of 8 and 12 who want to learn about the Civil War.

The camp is full of hands-on activities as children learn about and experience the enlistment, drill and tactics, uniforms, equipment, flags, food and shelters used by Confederate and Union soldiers during the American Civil War.

The camp, which costs $130 per child, is from 9 a.m. to noon between July 15 and 19. It will include a field trip to the 1861 portion of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Call 703-365-7895 for more information.

The Ben Lomond Civil War Anniversary Weekend is July 20 and 21, which is the 158th anniversary of the Battle of First Manassas.

Visitors will learn how the house, located at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, served as a field hospital to treat the wounded after the battle. Civil War historic interpreters will show how soldiers were treated during the war.

There will be demonstrations, tours, childrens’ activities, and special evening tours.

Historian and blogger Harry Smeltzer will give a lecture titled “McDowell’s Plan at Bull Run” at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The programs run Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and again between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Hours on Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free.

Also in remembrance of the 158th anniversary of the Battle of First Manassas is the Battle of Bull Run Bus Tour.

The bus will leave Ben Lomond Historic Site at 9 a.m. on July 21 for a special tour of the Manassas Battlefield.

The $90-tour will include Blackburn’s Ford, Signal Hill, Stonebridge, and more. Lunch will be included.

Advanced registration is required. Call 703-367-7872.

The Civil War Homefront Camp is for those ages 8 to 13 and is designed to give participants a feel for the life of a young person who stayed at home while fathers and older brothers were off fighting in the Civil War.

Farm chores, 19th-century fishing, writing letters to loved ones, sewing, and needlework will be among the activities at the camp.

On the last day, participants will enjoy a community picnic with homemade ice cream.

The camp runs between 9 a.m. and noon each day from July 22 through July 26 at the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12239 Bristow Road.

The cost is $150. Advanced registration is required. Call 703-365-7895.

The free, classic movie night at the Brentsville Courthouse will show “The Apple Dumpling Gang” starting at 8:30 p.m. on July 27.

Bring blankets and chairs to the courthouse for the annual event. Activities for children begin at 7:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

For children 8 to 15, the Life at Historic Rippon Lodge Summer Camp offers the chance to learn what it was like to live at the lodge 270 years ago.

Campers will participate in crafts, chores, and hands-on activities related to colonial life.

The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon between July 29 and Aug. 1, and the cost is $80 per participant. Call 703-499-9812 to register.

Photo: Prince William County website