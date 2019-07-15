Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 16

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

Nobumichi Nakamura earned a Bachelor of Science from Bethel University.

Matt Aguirre earned a ACT in Cybersecurity from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lauren Gregg earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

CATHARPIN

Rebecca Hanat earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Geneva College.

DUMFRIES

Madison Alicea earned a Bachelor of Artsin Psychology from Bard College at Simon’s Rock.

FREDERICKSBURG

Shannon Steckman earned a Bachelor of Engineering from Geneva College.

STAFFORD

Cynthia Hawthorne made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.

Lucille Murphy made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.

WOODBRIDGE