Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 16

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
BRISTOW
- Nobumichi Nakamura earned a Bachelor of Science from Bethel University.
- Matt Aguirre earned a ACT in Cybersecurity from Rochester Institute of Technology.
- Lauren Gregg earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
CATHARPIN
- Rebecca Hanat earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Geneva College.
DUMFRIES
- Madison Alicea earned a Bachelor of Artsin Psychology from Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
FREDERICKSBURG
- Shannon Steckman earned a Bachelor of Engineering from Geneva College.
STAFFORD
- Cynthia Hawthorne made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.
- Lucille Murphy made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.
WOODBRIDGE
- Derek Rosales made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.
- Michael Milkovich earned a Bachelor of Science in Computing Security from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
- Emilie Finken made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
- Rudregus Davis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Upper Iowa University.
- Emily Turner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Frostburg State University.
- Angela Boschetti earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Le Moyne College.