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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 16

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

  • Nobumichi Nakamura earned a Bachelor of Science from Bethel University.
  • Matt Aguirre earned a ACT in Cybersecurity from Rochester Institute of Technology.
  • Lauren Gregg earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

CATHARPIN

  • Rebecca Hanat earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Geneva College.

DUMFRIES

  • Madison Alicea earned a Bachelor of Artsin Psychology from Bard College at Simon’s Rock.

FREDERICKSBURG

  • Shannon Steckman earned a Bachelor of Engineering from Geneva College.

STAFFORD

  • Cynthia Hawthorne made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.
  • Lucille Murphy made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.

WOODBRIDGE

  • Derek Rosales made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Champlain University.
  • Michael Milkovich earned a Bachelor of Science in Computing Security from the Rochester Institute of Technology.
  • Emilie Finken made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
  • Rudregus Davis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Upper Iowa University.
  • Emily Turner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Frostburg State University.
  • Angela Boschetti earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Le Moyne College.

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