Crash kills Warrenton man

STAFFORD COUNTY — (Press Release) Virginia State Police Trooper A. Hansen is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred July 13, 2019 at 1:09 p.m. on Poplar Road near Tacketts Mill Road.

A 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Poplar Road crested a hill, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact with the tree caused the Toyota to overturn several times and strike a 1994 Chevrolet truck that was also traveling north on Poplar Road.

The driver of the Toyota, Kyle A. Roche, 21, of Warrenton, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, which is a U.S. Postal vehicle, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Speed was a factor in the crash.