Published July 14, 2019 at 4:05AM | Updated July 14, 2019 at 10:07PM

Sunny, with a high near 90

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.