Monday
Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.