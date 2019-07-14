From Prince William police:

Child Abuse Investigation – On July 5 at 10:30 a.m., detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in coordination with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into alleged child abuse at the Minnieland Academy located at 14910 Feeder Ln. in Woodbridge (22193).

The investigation revealed that a teacher, identified as the accused, was caring for the victim, identified as a 4-year-old girl, when she threw the victim to the ground. The accused was then observed picking the victim up by her ankles and dropping her onto the ground, causing the child to strike her head. The accused was eventually removed from the classroom and the child’s parents were notified.

Minor injuries were reported. On July 12, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Syeda Sunnia ALI, was arrested.

Arrested on July 12:

Syeda Sunnia ALI, 27, of 4537 Torrence Pl. in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on an Unsecured Bond