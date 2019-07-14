I-95 traffic hot spots this week

STAFFORD COUNTY — Here are the traffic construction hot spots to look out for this week in Stafford and Fredericksburg.

From VDOT:

Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound

Beginning Sunday night crews will be setting concrete barriers along the shoulder on I-95 northbound and southbound between mile markers 135-132 located between the Rappahannock River Bridge and Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. Drivers should expect the following delays in connection with this work:

I-95 Southbound

Sunday, midnight – 10 a.m., Monday– Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single

left lane and shoulder closure

I-95 Northbound

Sunday, midnight – 10 a.m., Monday – Thursday 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Single left lane and shoulder closure

This work is in connection with the Interstate 95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing

Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Drivers can expect a single left lane closure between mile markers 134 – 136 located just south of Exit 133/Falmouth and Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. Crews will be clearing trees in the work zone during the overnight hours. All lanes will be open to traffic at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

This work is in connection with the I-95 Express Lanes – Fredericksburg Extension

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive.

Ramoth Church Road

Snowbird Lane

Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

Woodcutters Road

Wyche Road

This work in connection with Exit 140 Diverging Diamond Interchange and Courthouse Road Widening

Other Planned Work Zones By County

Stafford County

Interstate 95 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Crews will mill and pave the center lane overnight on I-95 northbound between mile markers 134 – 137 near Exit 136/Centreport Parkway. One lane will be closed in the work zone at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure at 10 p.m. each night.

Route 17

Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 30 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place on Route 17 between Hartlake Road and the Fauquier County line for bridge work.

Patching, Paving, and Shoulder Work

This week crews will be patching, paving and placing stone along the shoulder at the following locations. Drivers should be alert to construction crews, equipment and flaggers at each location between 7:30 a.m – 7 p.m.:

Shadow Wood Subdivison – various locations (Monday – Friday)

Route 645 (Dunbar Road) – between Tacketts Mill Road and Rock Hill

Church Road (Tuesday – Wednesday)

Patriots Landing Subdivision – various locations (Wednesday – Thursday)

Route 616 (Poplar Road) – between Hartwood Road and the Fauquier Road County line (Thursday – Saturday)

American with Disabilities Act Ramp Repair

Monday ?? Wednesday, 9 p.m. ?? 6 a.m. Crews will repair sidewalk ramps and pedestrian crossings on these routes for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). There may be temporary, alternating shoulder closures or flagging operations with this work. Motorists should be alert to a mobile work zone with crews and construction equipment at the following intersections:

I-95 Northbound Off-Ramp to Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

– Expect a single lane closure on the I-95 northbound off-ramp to

Centreport Parkway at Exit 136 interchange. A flagging crew will be

located on Centreport Parkway. The exit ramp will remain open.

Route 1 Northbound between Cranes Corner Road and Potomac Creek Drive

Route 1 Northbound near Route 624 (Layhill Road)

Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersections with Route 3 Business and Route 212 (Chatham Heights Road)

Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) intersections with Route 3 Business and Route 218 (White Oak Road)