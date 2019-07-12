17-year-old charged in death of teen shot in Manassas

MANASSAS — A 17-year-old is under arrest after another 17-year-old was shot and killed earlier this week in Manassas.

From Manassas police:

Death Investigation **UPDATE**

On July 11, 2019, a 17 year-old male suspect was taken into custody in the death of a 17 year-old male which occurred on July 10, 2019. The investigation revealed a discharge of a firearm resulted in the death of the victim. The investigation is on-going.

Arrested: 17 year-old resident of the District of Columbia

Charge: Involuntary Manslaughter

Previously Released:

On July 10, 2019 at approximately 5:28 a.m., officers of the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 8600 block of Diane Ct for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17 year-old male victim. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and that no foul play was involved. There is no threat to the community at this time. The investigation is on-going and more information will be released as the investigation develops.