The Gatlin Brothers are performing at the Hylton Center

MANASSAS — Tickets for the Gatlin Brothers’ performance at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sept. 22 go on sale to the general public on Aug. 1.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on the Merchant Hall stage at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas.

Tickets for The Gatlin Brothers will be available for $70, $55, or $45.

Pre-show artist Meet & Greet is available for an additional $25.

Tickets for The Gatlin Brothers are currently available exclusively to subscribers of the Hylton Center. Friends of the Hylton Center will be able to purchase tickets July 18. Single tickets go on sale to the public Aug. 1.

Patrons can purchase subscriptions in person at the Hylton Center Ticket Office, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by calling (703) 993-7759, or through the Hylton Center’s website.

The Gatlin Brothers’ career has led them to a lifetime of noteworthy achievements, including a Grammy Award for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three American Country Music awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for County Music Awards Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The Gatlin Brothers have accumulated seven #1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums, and five Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) “Million-Air” Awards.

Larry Gatlin ranks fourth as Solo Writer with the most self-penned Top 40 Billboard Hits. His massive song catalog has been recorded by many entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters of all time.

For more than 62 years now, Larry, Steve, and Rudy have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, The Love Boat, The Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, The Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, The Barbara Mandrell Show, and their own variety special on ABC Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.