Published July 11, 2019 at 3:45PM | Updated July 11, 2019 at 5:20PM

Nathaniel Jacob Scally born on February 23, 2018 passed away on July 9, 2019.

He is survived by his father: Matthew J. Scally; mother: Leah Ruganis; grandparents: Michael and Shari Scally; great grandparents: Charles and Betty Farrar; and Robert Scally; uncle: Charles Scally and wife Melissa; aunt: Sarah Mullins and husband Adam; cousins: Brooke Mullins, A.J. Mullins, Courtney Mullins and Jason Scally; several great aunts; and his fur brothers: Mac and Teddy.

Nathaniel could light up a dull room, his smile radiated to everyone he met.