Madge Holloway Cornwell, age 92 of Manassas, VA died at her residence on July 10, 2019.

She was born on August 19, 1926 in Whitehead, NC to the late Daniel Clive Holloway and Margie A. Brooks Holloway. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Cornwell and her brother Dean Holloway and her sister Arlene McInturff.

She is survived by her children Joyce E. Barth and husband Wayne, Gary James Cornwell and wife Janet and Roland K. Cornwell and wife Carla; her siblings Irene Spanogle, Clay, Page, Howard, Lloyd and Wayne Holloway; her grandchildren Galen Wayne Barth, Kevin James Barth, Nathan Gaines Barth, Ginger Page Pugliese, Mark James Cornwell, Mia Alexandria Cornwell, Keith Brian Cornwell, Jonathan Mark Cornwell and Katrina Audrey Crouch and by her great grandchildren Braden Barth, Carson Barth, Daric Barth, Giovanni Pugliese, Blake Cornwell, Amarionna Cornwell, Selena Cornwell, Triston Cornwell, Ivan Crouch, Nolan Crouch and Tobin Crouch.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Manassas Church of God, 8823 Rixlew Lane, Manassas, VA where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.