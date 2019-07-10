Updated

From The Commodores:

The weather trajectory for this evening has prompted the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to relocate the second installation in their Summer Concert Series to the Leatherneck Gallery inside the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. indoors at the Museum.

Original Post

QUANTICO — (Press Release) The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s tenth Summer Concert Series continues on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps with a performance by the United States Navy Band Commodores.

The Commodores are the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, performing the very best of big band jazz for the Navy and the nation for more than 40 years.

The concert will be held outdoors on the museum’s entry plaza. In the case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved inside to the Museum’s Leatherneck Gallery. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Concessions will be available and the museum, gift store, and Tun Tavern will remain open until the concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The series will continue throughout the summer with a performance by the United States Army Band Downrange on July 25, the United States Navy Band Cruisers on August 1, the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters on August 22, and the Quantico Marine Corps Band on August 29.

Here is more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming, including Family Days, History in Your Hands, and special exhibitions.