Driver collides with tractor trailer, killed

LORTON — (Press Release) At 7 a.m. Wednesday (July 10), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred on Interstate 95 at the 163 mile marker.

A tractor-trailer was stopped on the right southbound shoulder of I-95 when a southbound Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of the highway and into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. State police are still in the process of locating and notifying the driver’s next of kin.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash investigation.