This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.