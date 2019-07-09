Sunny, with a high near 87

This Afternoon

Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.