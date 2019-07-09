Mr. Frank Perry, III

The Honorable Frank B. Perry III (a.k.a “Bim”)

Passed away at his home in Midlothian, VA, July 1, 2019 after a six year battle with metastatic prostate cancer, quietly in the arms of his loving wife Aleithia and his beloved kitties, Bronson and Toby by his side. He was 81 years young.

A native of Old Town, Alexandria, Va. young Frank (Bim) delivered newspapers on his Schwinn Black Phantom bicycle, and was one of the last long standing charter members of the Downtown Baptist Church, on Washington Street. his parents, Frank and Susan Perry, were part of the small, independent group who preserved, revived, and retained the church still thriving today. Frank graduated from G.W.H.S Alex. in 1955, University of Virginia 1959, served two years as a lieutenant in the Army. Graduated from UVA law school in 1964.Wahoowa!

He practiced law for 15 years in Fairfax, Va. Went on the bench in 1979 as a General District Court Judge until he retired in ’97, continuing to substitute until 2005. Not only was he known for his impeccable dress and manners, but for fairness, patience and kind levity on the bench. Some have said, he may be the last true Virginia gentlemen.

Franks cultural passions for music, art, theater, dance, food and drink, formed his lifelong quest of travel, among his favorites, Sanibel, Fla., Wyoming, Montana, St. John U.S.V.I., But it was the islands of Hawaii that called him back again and again,they were always ready to return the moment they left. He taught his children to swim without fear, to body surf, and the art of the sunset photo. He was an excellent air drummer, particulary on the dashboard, early morning one-man-band, frisbee aficionado, notorious crafter of eggnog, and a connoisseur of peanuts, pork skins, cockails, pretzels and chocolate covered cherries.

Frank is survived by his adoring wife of 54 years, Aleithia Mac Callum Perry, his beloved daughters Susanne Perry Ivory, Kirsten Perry Perkinson, and his son-in-law Ted Perkinson. As well as five grandchildren, Blair Hinkle, Samuel Perry-Lueders, Emma Ivory, Bella, Lily and a special honorary sixth granddaughter, Miss Caitlin Horan, of Vienna, Va. They shared a love of “5 Guys”. He also leaves behind his dear Cousin Julia Ann Laramore, and Currell Pattie. And his lifelong friend of 73 years, Edwin Currie.



Frank attributed the success of his treatment for many years to Dr. Charles Drake M.D P.H.D formerly of Johns Hopkins Hospital, now at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. Frank and Aleithia journeyed in March to personally thank Dr. Drake for being the best and most caring doctor whom they have ever known. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to support Prostate Cancer Research and Dr. Charles Drake Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Please make checks payable to “the Trustees of Columbia University” and indicate in memory of “Frank B. Perry” and mail to:



Columbia University Medical Center

Office of Development

Attention: Rebecca Solinsky

516 West 168 th Street, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10032



Donations can also be made online at the following link: https://www.givenow.columbia.edu an individual should choose prostate cancer research fund as their designation.

Over the years when friends would ask Frank how he was doing, his standard answer would be “I’m still Vertical” and “that death was a ticket to paradise” He died with a smile on his face, God was clipping his ticket. He eschewed a somber funeral, and wanted his numerous family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to remember him with love, humor and an appreciation of life well lived and shared. He will be celebrated in the hearts of those who loved him, forever.

So go (1,2,3,) to the beach, at dusk get your chair and your buddy, stay until the stars come out, and raise your glass to a true Virginia Gentlemen, Frank (Bim) Perry, Aloha



