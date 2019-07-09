Jo-Ann Elizabeth Holcombe, 63, of Woodbridge, VA, died July 1, 2019. She was a Prince William County Crossing Guard since 1989.

She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Holcombe. She is also survived by her children Mike Hallman of Tennessee, Kristy Hallman, Richard A. Holcombe, Jennifer Holcombe and Jessica Holcombe, all of Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22192. Donations may be made to The COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org or by phone at 866.731.2673 x387, by email at [email protected], or by mail, along with donation form to:

The COPD Foundation

3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Donation form link: https://www.copdfoundation.org/pdfs/Donations/MailDonationForm.pdf