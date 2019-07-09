Groundbreaking held for Tru by Hilton Hotel in Manassas

MANASSAS — (Press Release) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Holladay Properties will invest $13.95 million in the City of Manassas to establish a Tru by Hilton hotel, creating 35 new jobs and spurring approximately $2.8 million in annual direct economic impact from traveler spending.

“The Tru Hotel is a welcome addition to our Commonwealth’s ever-growing tourism economy,” said Governor Northam. “Tourism development is critical to positioning Virginia as a premier travel destination and projects like this will help Manassas continue to attract visitors and businesses, bringing new jobs and generating significant economic impact for the region.”

The project will receive support through the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Tourism Development Financing Program (TDFP), a gap financing program for larger-scale tourism development projects, geared toward fostering partnerships with developers, localities, financial institutions, the Virginia Resources Authority, and VTC. The project reflects a total capital investment of $13.95 million and a projected local tax benefit of nearly $370,000 during the first full year of operation. This is the seventh project approved under the Commonwealth’s TDFP.

Manassas Gateway Hotel LLC will construct a modern 98-room midscale property at the 40-acre Landing at Cannon Branch mixed-use development in Manassas, Virginia. Tru by Hilton is Hilton’s new midscale brand, which caters to the millennial traveler for both business and leisure travel. The hotel is slated to open in early fall 2020.