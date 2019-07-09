Drivers should expect delays along Route 15

Drivers planning to use Route 15 where it runs together with Route 29 (Route 15/29) at Prince William / Fauquier County border should prepare for a detour and delays.

Construction will take place between July 8 and Aug. 2, during which the highway’s northbound lanes will be closed.

The project will regrade the northbound lanes and remove two hills that have contributed to significant crashes on that busy section of highway just south of the Prince William County line.

The work will require closing the northbound lanes of Route 15/29 just north of the entrance to Battlefield Baptist Church to just south of the Route 29 intersection with Route 215, a distance of about one-half mile.

Northbound traffic will detour using Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville.

The closure will not affect southbound traffic, and drivers will be able to turn onto and from Route 215 during the closure.

Access to private entrances, including the Battlefield Baptist Church, will be maintained during the closure.

The Virginia Department of Transportation suggests allowing at least 30 additional minutes for commuting or other trips during the peak morning travel hours.

The Route 29 northbound approach to the Route 215 intersection ranks as the number one safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District with the highest potential for safety improvement.

In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that section of the highway.