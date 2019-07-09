Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 9

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
BRISTOW
- Rachel Kartel made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
CHARLOTTESVILLE
- Amanda Shim made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Wheaton College.
GAINESVILLE
- Diamanti Batistas made the Spring 2019 Dean’s Commendation List at Gettysburg College.
- Olivia Lane earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of New Haven.
- Sardor Danier earned the Academic Excellence Certificate in Bible and also received the Drama Medal at Randolph-Macon Academy.
HAYMARKET
- Julia Granato made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Furman University.
MANASSAS
- Addie Brown made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Furman University.
- Bhargav Rajammagari earned a Master of Science in Information Assurance from St. Cloud State University.
- Blake Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Counseling from Bob Jones University.
STAFFORD
- Mackenzie Ford earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a concentration in Community Clinical from the University of New Haven.
- Audra Curtin made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
- Alexis Frey made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
- Tanner Jacobs made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
- Sierra Smizer made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
WOODBRIDGE
- Faith Evans made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania.
- Sierra Whitlock earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management from the University of New Haven.
- Kathryn Onyundo made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
- Emily Turner made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.