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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 9

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

  • Rachel Kartel made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

CHARLOTTESVILLE

  • Amanda Shim made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Wheaton College.

GAINESVILLE

  • Diamanti Batistas made the Spring 2019 Dean’s Commendation List at Gettysburg College.
  • Olivia Lane earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of New Haven.
  • Sardor Danier earned the Academic Excellence Certificate in Bible and also received the Drama Medal at Randolph-Macon Academy.

HAYMARKET

  • Julia Granato made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Furman University.

MANASSAS

  • Addie Brown made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Furman University.
  • Bhargav Rajammagari earned a Master of Science in Information Assurance from St. Cloud State University.
  • Blake Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Counseling from Bob Jones University.

STAFFORD

  • Mackenzie Ford earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a concentration in Community Clinical from the University of New Haven.
  • Audra Curtin made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
  • Alexis Frey made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
  • Tanner Jacobs made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
  • Sierra Smizer made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

WOODBRIDGE

  • Faith Evans made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania.
  • Sierra Whitlock earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management from the University of New Haven.
  • Kathryn Onyundo made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.
  • Emily Turner made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

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