Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 9

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

Rachel Kartel made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Amanda Shim made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Wheaton College.

GAINESVILLE

Diamanti Batistas made the Spring 2019 Dean’s Commendation List at Gettysburg College.

Olivia Lane earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of New Haven.

Sardor Danier earned the Academic Excellence Certificate in Bible and also received the Drama Medal at Randolph-Macon Academy.

HAYMARKET

Julia Granato made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Furman University.

MANASSAS

Addie Brown made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Furman University.

Bhargav Rajammagari earned a Master of Science in Information Assurance from St. Cloud State University.

Blake Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Counseling from Bob Jones University.

STAFFORD

Mackenzie Ford earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a concentration in Community Clinical from the University of New Haven.

Audra Curtin made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

Alexis Frey made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

Tanner Jacobs made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

Sierra Smizer made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Frostburg State University.

WOODBRIDGE