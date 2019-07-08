Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m.

This Afternoon

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.