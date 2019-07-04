4 adults, 4 children displaced from home after fire

Units are currently on the scene of a residential fire at 128 Cliff Circle. At 12:36 p.m. today, Fire and Rescue units responded for a report of smoke coming from a residence.

Engine 9 arrived to find smoke coming from a one-story pre-fabricated home. They began an interior attack assisted by additional units on the responding alarm. The fire was brought under control and the situation was declared stable within twenty minutes.

Fire Marshall 4, 5 and 6 are on the scene investigating the cause.

The Red Cross has been contacted for four adults and four children that will be displaced from the residence.

As of this time, no civilian, law enforcement or Fire and Rescue personnel reported being injured during this incident.