Dear Jean,
Thanks for taking the time to give us feedback on Amy Taylor’s reporting of the anticipated reopening of Wild Run Brewery.
We’re working hard to bring you local news. Your paid subscription to Potomac Local News truly supports our reporting efforts.
Don’t hesitate to contact me if I can be of service.
Here’s the email Jean sent us:
Uriah – Thanks so much for your reporting on the progress of the Stafford Campground Brewery. I have heard that this gentleman brews up some mighty fine craft brews.Unfortunately, he has been engaged in a real ‘pissing contest’ with the county. But now your reporting seems to indicate he will emerge the winner and so will we the brewsky-affectionados of Stafford.We would not even know where this situation stood if not for your reporting because Stafford is not telling us anything.Thank you, Uriah!Happy and safe 4th of July!Jean E.Stafford