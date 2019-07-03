Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 101. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Independence Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.