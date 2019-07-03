From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

We will continue to provide updates as the investigation develops.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

We are investigating a shooting of two subjects. One subject was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

There is currently a large police presence in the area of the Five Twelve located at 1075 Garrisonville Road.

Update from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder and an attempted murder that occurred late Wednesday night at a gas station in the northern end of the county.

On July 3, 2019 at approximately 10:15pm the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5 Twelve Gas Station, located at 1075 Garrisonville Road, in regards to a 911 caller who reported that two people were shot in the parking lot of the business.

As deputies arrived on scene two people were found unresponsive in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body. An off duty EMT was also on scene rendering aid to the victims.

The female gunshot victim has been identified as 18 year-old Laura Guadalupe GOMEZ- DE LA CRUZ of Stafford County. She was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition. Unfortunately, the male who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is not being released at this time pending next-of-kin notification.

An eye witness reported seeing a dark colored sedan leaving the parking lot of the business at a high rate of speed, headed Eastbound on Garrisonville Road. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Jamie Wright, at (540) 658-4450.

The investigation is ongoing.