VRE online forum follows string of delays, heat restrictions

During the past week, the terms “heat restrictions,” “congestion” on the tracks, and “equipment issues” have been used to describe different situations that have delayed Virginia Railway Express service.
On Wednesday, VRE officials will hold its regular online forum to discuss these and other issues facing Virginia’s only commuter railroad. They’ll be taking your questions, too.
Here are the details:
Tomorrow is the first Wednesday of the month, and that means question and answer time with VRE’s Operations Management. Rich Dalton – Deputy CEO/Chief Operating Officer and Chris Henry – Director of Rail Operations will answer as many service-related questions as possible for one hour beginning at noon.
Riders wishing to ask questions can visit www.vre.org/chatterbox in order to participate. Be sure to check out our FAQ page; we might have answered a similar question in the past!
If you can’t join us, you can submit your questions early and check back later to see if they were answered. Transcripts are also available after the fact on our website.