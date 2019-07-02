Victim pistol-whipped, robbed of ‘several hundred dollars’

NORTH STAFFORD — A man walking to a friends house in North Stafford was pistol-whipped and robbed of hundreds of dollars, according to the Stafford sheriff’s office.

Here’s more in a sheriff’s office press release:

ROBBERY

100 Block of Surry Lane, 07/01, 11:51 p.m. On this date, Deputy Houde responded to a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who had a large laceration above his eyebrow. His cheek was also swollen, and his face was covered in blood. He told the deputy he was attacked by two or three unknown subjects in the area of Lakes Edge Lane.

He further explained that he had been walking to his car from a friend’s house when the subjects approached him from behind. One pointed a gun at him and told him to give them everything he had. The subject then hit the victim on the head with the gun. The victim gave them several hundred dollars.

The subjects fled the scene and the victim called the Sheriff’s Office. Units canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.