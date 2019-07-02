Tina V to kick off ‘Celebrate America’ by singing national anthem

MANASSAS — Tina V will be singing the national anthem to kick off Celebrate America, a fireworks display in Manassas.

Tina V is the founder of the Warrior Woman program which aids women in their personal growth and development.

She has sung internationally, but one of her favorite songs to sing is the Star-Spangled Banner, not only because she has a child in the military, but also because she recognizes it as a song of victory and triumph.

Celebrate America will take place on July 4 starting at 3 p.m. and going until 10 p.m.

This is a free event, and everyone is welcome to bring out their family for some fun.

The celebration is around the Harris Pavilion at 9201 Center Street, Manassas (20110). West Street and Battle Street, as well as both parking lots between West and Battle, should be open for attendees.

Tina V will kick off the fireworks display at 9:10 p.m., weather permitting.

Photo: One Love (Manassas) website