Stafford schools aims to spend $10.7 million on green energy upgrades

STAFFORD — The Stafford County School Board is looking into further energy performance contracting in order to optimize existing facilities, seeking to conserve energy and save money.

Appearing as an information item at the June 25 meeting, the Board reviewed a construction contract with Trane Energy Services to move ahead with energy conservation plans.

A Technical Energy Audit to provide project and cost estimates was approved by the Board in October, 2018. The audit was completed in April and outlines the main conservation upgrades that are needed in 34 county facilities.

The list of energy conservation measures includes upgrading fluorescent lighting to LEDs, water conservation measures, and insulation to minimize energy losses.

It will cost about $10.7 million to carry out all of the facility improvements with a projected payback of 12 years.

The audit approximates that $900,000 will be saved in the first year after the projects are completed. If the facilities do not meet estimated savings, Trane Energy Services will have to pay the difference.

Energy performance contracting is a main part of Stafford County’s overall Energy Management Plan. The plan outlines the operation of all county facilities in order to minimize expenses while maintaining comfort. $5.7 million was allocated to electricity, water, and other energy forms in FY19.

“Without this level of oversight, our utility expenses could very easily increase and spiral out of control, putting the budget in jeopardy,” said Scott Horan, Assistant Superintendent for Operations.

Out of all the high schools, Mountain View by far consumes the most energy at 16.8 million KBTUs in 2018. On the other hand, the newly rebuilt Stafford High School uses the least amount of energy (12.5 million KBTUs), and it was the only school not recommended for any energy conservation improvements.

If the Board chooses not to pursue the contract with Trane Energy Services, they will have to pay a fee of $200,000 to Trane Energy Services for the energy audit.