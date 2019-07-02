This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 71. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Independence Day
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.