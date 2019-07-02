Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 2

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

Abigail Shingler made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.

Sean Wisnewski made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lauren Gregg made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

DUMFRIES

Victor Western made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

GAINESVILLE

Emma K. Downes made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DeSales University.

Sardor Danier was inducted into the Byzantium Chapter of the National English Honor Society at Randolph-Macon Academy.

Manav Sarkaria made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Miami University.

MANASSAS

Victoria Brumley earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from State University of New York at Oswego.

MANASSAS PARK

Dianna Tran made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.

STAFFORD

Kimberly A. Dean earned a Master of Business Administration from Park University.

Ethan Hamilton made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

WOODBRIDGE