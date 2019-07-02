Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
BRISTOW
- Abigail Shingler made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
- Sean Wisnewski made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
- Lauren Gregg made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
DUMFRIES
- Victor Western made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
GAINESVILLE
- Emma K. Downes made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DeSales University.
- Sardor Danier was inducted into the Byzantium Chapter of the National English Honor Society at Randolph-Macon Academy.
- Manav Sarkaria made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Miami University.
MANASSAS
- Victoria Brumley earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from State University of New York at Oswego.
MANASSAS PARK
- Dianna Tran made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
STAFFORD
- Kimberly A. Dean earned a Master of Business Administration from Park University.
- Ethan Hamilton made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
WOODBRIDGE
- Robert W. McLean made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DeSales University.
- Lauryn Laslie made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
- Maria Kruger made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Miami University.
- Amber Cook graduated Juris Doctor from Mercer University’s School of Law.
- Isis Romero made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
- Leul Berhane-Meskel made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
- Isaac Coleman made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.