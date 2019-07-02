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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for July 2

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

BRISTOW

  • Abigail Shingler made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
  • Sean Wisnewski made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
  • Lauren Gregg made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

DUMFRIES

  • Victor Western made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

GAINESVILLE

  • Emma K. Downes made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DeSales University.
  • Sardor Danier was inducted into the Byzantium Chapter of the National English Honor Society at Randolph-Macon Academy.
  • Manav Sarkaria made the Spring 2019 President’s List at Miami University.

MANASSAS

  • Victoria Brumley earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from State University of New York at Oswego.

MANASSAS PARK

  • Dianna Tran made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.

STAFFORD

  • Kimberly A. Dean earned a Master of Business Administration from Park University.
  • Ethan Hamilton made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

WOODBRIDGE

  • Robert W. McLean made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at DeSales University.
  • Lauryn Laslie made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
  • Maria Kruger made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Miami University.
  • Amber Cook graduated Juris Doctor from Mercer University’s School of Law.
  • Isis Romero made the Spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
  • Leul Berhane-Meskel made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.
  • Isaac Coleman made the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology.

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