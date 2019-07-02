Construction to be stopped for 4th of July travel

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be putting construction on hold throughout the state for holiday travel from noon on Wednesday, July 3 until noon on Friday, July 5.

In particular, VDOT will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and major roads.

While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Fourth of July holidays.

While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have been busiest.

Based on the traffic data, periods of moderate to heavy congestion are likely to occur between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

On Thursday, July 4, HOV restrictions on I-66 and I-395 and rush hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted.

HOV restrictions and express lane tolls on I-64, I-264, and I-564 are lifted on Thursday, July 4.

HOV restrictions are not enforced on Sundays.

The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to motorists outside of normal operating hours, including Sundays.

Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.