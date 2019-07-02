Celebrate the “July 4th Spectacular” in Stafford

STAFFORD — Celebrate America’s 243rd birthday with food, fun, and fireworks at the “July 4th Spectacular” at John Lee Pratt Memorial Park.

Stafford hosts the annual event which is part of Fredericksburg’s July 4th Heritage Festival.

The itinerary is as follows:

4:30 p.m. — gates open at Pratt Park

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Stafford Parks and Recreation will host special activities and games for children

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — live performance by E3

9:30 p.m. — fireworks, sponsored by Stafford and Fredericksburg

Parking is limited at Pratt Park, and the park will be closed to cars when vehicle capacity has been reached.

Visitors may bring lawn chairs and coolers but no alcoholic beverages, sparklers, or grills.

Dogs are allowed as long as they’re on leashes.

To prepare for the fireworks launch, St. Clair Brooks Park will be closed all day as well as the section of the Belmont-Ferry Farm Trail that runs through the park. The Historic Port of Falmouth Park will also close at 2:00 p.m.

Pratt Park is located on River Road in south Stafford.

To view a detailed list of the activities of Fredericksburg’s July 4th Heritage Festival and the July 4th Spectacular in Stafford, visit online.