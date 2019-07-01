From Prince William police:

Escape from Custody – Officers are currently on scene attempting to locate a juvenile who escaped from the custody of a Sheriff’s Deputy at the Juvenile Detention Center on Dumfries Rd [near the Prince William County Landfill]. Officers have the immediate area surrounding the facility contained as the search continues. The juvenile was returning from court on non-violent charges when the escaped occurred just prior to entering the facility.

The deputy was not injured. A police K-9 and helicopter are currently assisting search efforts.

Suspect Description:

The juvenile is described as a Hispanic male, 16 years old, 5’0″, 140lbs with medium length curly black hair and thin mustache

Last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, and leg restraints

Updated

The juvenile suspect sought in the escape from the Juvenile Detention Center earlier this afternoon was located and taken into custody a short time ago by a police K-9. Additional details will be released in the morning.