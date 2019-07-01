Sunny, with a high near 85

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service