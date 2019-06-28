Stafford County road work this week

Stafford County Work Zones

Interstate 95 Roadway Technology Equipment Repairs

Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect alternating single lane closures for a mobile work zone at the following locations to allow crews to repair roadway technology equipment:

I-95 Northbound

· Mile marker 132 (north of Exit 133/Route 17)

I-95 Southbound

· Mile marker 145 (south of Exit 148/Quantico) to Exit 143/Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

· Exit 140/Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

· Mile marker 138 (south of of Exit 140)

· Exit 133/Route 17 (Falmouth)

· Mile marker 129 (south of Exit 130/Route 3)

Route 17 near Fauquier County Line

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday, 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Expect alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound near the Stafford County and Fauquier County line for bridge repairs near Hartlake Road.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road) Widening Work:

Monday – Tuesday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Expect brief delays with alternating, one-way traffic at the following locations:

· Courthouse Road between Cedar Lane to Walpole Street and Austin Ridge Drive to Red Oak Drive.

· Ramoth Church Road

· Snowbird Lane

· Winding Creek Road between Courthouse Road and Embrey Mill Road

· Woodcutters Road

· Wyche Road